Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls on UEFA to review missile claims in Porto draw

Steven Gerrard has called on UEFA to look into claims that Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos were struck by missiles during Rangers’ Europa League draw at Porto.

Goldson revealed he was hit by a variety of objects during the 1-1 draw at the Estadio do Dragao and said he believed Morelos had been targeted after the Colombia striker scored an equaliser.

The English centre-back was critical of the behaviour by the home fans in Portugal but Gerrard admitted he had not been made aware of the incidents after the match when he spoke with his players.

"I went into the dressing room and addressed the players after the game [but] it wasn't brought to my attention," said Gerrard ahead of Rangers' Premiership meeting with Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday.

"It was only brought to my attention five minutes ago.

"It is something that we don't like to see, objects and missiles getting through from the stands. We have got to think about the safety of the players. We have seen that on numerous occasions so that must stop.

"I think UEFA need to look into that and try and deal with that. But it has only just been brought to my attention so I don't think it is too big a thing as far as we are concerned."

UEFA said in a statement: "UEFA will wait to read the referee's match report and the report from its own delegate before deciding whether to launch an investigation into claims Porto fans threw missiles at Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos during last night's Europa League game with Rangers."

Rangers have won both of their last two home league games 5-0 against Aberdeen and Hamilton respectively but Gerrard was particularly pleased with the manner his side saw out the European match.

"We have got mature players in the dressing room, we have got leaders," he said.

"Only a few weeks ago we got it wrong at Young Boys where we didn't manage the game and see it out.

"We didn't have enough leaders on the pitch to help get the team over the line but last night I saw a different side of us so hopefully the side I saw last night will continue."

Gerrard, whose side sit level on points with champions Celtic in the league table after nine games, is confident his side are better equipped to deal with the challenge of managing domestic and European commitments.

"We are a squad that is trying to move forward, grow and learn. We are certainly in much better shape than we were 12 months ago," the former England captain said.

"But we know Motherwell are going to come and create a challenge for us and be difficult opponents for us. They are in good form, certainly away from home."

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw at Hearts last weekend and Gerrard is aware his side can't afford a repeat of their slow start to the match at Tynecastle.

"If you go into games, certainly at Tynecastle against a Hearts team, and think you can just casually stroll into a match and not go at your top level you can be found out and we certainly were in the opening 10 minutes," he said.

"After the opening 10 minutes we were fine, we didn't create enough in the game but we certainly showed the right mentality and attitude at Tynecastle.

"But it took us 10 minutes to get going [and] we can't afford that. If we want out of this season what we are looking for we have to be better from the first whistle."