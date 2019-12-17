James Tavernier makes surprise visit to Rangers charity Christmas party

0:56 Rangers club captain James Tavernier was a surprise guest at the Rangers Charity Foundation's 'Dream Fund Christmas Party' earlier this week Rangers club captain James Tavernier was a surprise guest at the Rangers Charity Foundation's 'Dream Fund Christmas Party' earlier this week

Club captain James Tavernier made a surprise visit to the Rangers Charity Foundation's 'Dream Fund Christmas Party' earlier this week.

A number of children and their families, many living with life-limiting illnesses or having experienced homelessness, were invited to Ibrox to enjoy some festive celebrations, which included an opportunity to meet Tavernier.

The children, alongside their families, were specially nominated by the Foundation, and were also invited through the Robin House Children's Hospice and charities Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity and Glasgow City Mission.

Tavernier said: "It was a pleasure to come along and join in the fun and also chat with some of the parents.

"Many of the kids have had a tough time this year, so it was a brilliant gesture from the Foundation to organise this party for them."

The party was part of the Foundation's wider programme of Christmas initiatives, which include a visit to the Royal Hospital for Children with the first team, where the Foundation made a £10,000 donation to Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

The Rangers FC reserves squad also went to the hospital earlier in November, while 80 guests from local care homes, sheltered housing and other organisations were invited to Ibrox for a festive drink and meal.