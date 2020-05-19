Rangers: Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan and Wes Foderingham among six players leaving club

Andy Halliday is leaving Rangers when his contract expires this summer after five years with the club

Rangers have confirmed the summer departure of six players, including popular midfielder Andy Halliday and former Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is also moving on after making 143 starts for the Ibrox side since moving there under Mark Warburton in 2015.

Jordan Rossiter, Jason Holt and Jak Alnwick - all of whom have been on loan elsewhere this season - complete the list of those moving on once their contracts expire.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told the club's website: "I want to recognise the contribution of the players who are leaving our squad at the end of this season.

"There is a lot more that people contribute to, away from the fixtures each weekend and I commend each of the departing players for what they have given to us day in and day out.

Steven Gerrard says planning for next season is being done on a daily basis after paying tribute to those leaving

"Work continues on a daily basis in planning and preparation for next season."

Halliday, 28, is arguably the highest-profile player to be leaving after making 152 appearances for Rangers and scoring 18 goals.

Flanagan, 27, also made some good contributions but has seen his involvement this season curtailed by the form of full-backs James Tavernier and Borna Barisic and has not featured since January.

The form of Croatia left-back Borna Barisic has limited Jon Flanagan's involvement at Rangers this season

The club's sporting director Ross Wilson added: "Andy, Wes and Jon have applied themselves excellently during my time here and I wish them nothing but the best in their next chapter.

"I am sure the fans will join me in thanking them for their contributions to Rangers."