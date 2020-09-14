Ryan Jack, Brandon Barker doubtful for Rangers' Europa League tie

Ryan Jack was one of four Rangers players injured at the weekend

Ryan Jack and Brandon Barker are both expected to miss Rangers' Europa League tie at Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday after limping off against Dundee United at the weekend.

Jack was substituted early on in the 4-0 win with a calf injury, while Barker followed later in the first half with a hamstring problem.

Alfredo Morelos was stretchered off in the second half after a clash with Ryan Edwards but despite a gash on his knee, he has not yet been ruled out of the trip to Gibraltar.

The Scottish FA's compliance officer is expected to examine the incident between Morelos and Edwards, but the Dundee United defender will not know until Tuesday afternoon if he will face retrospective disciplinary action.

If a notice of complaint is issued, the case would be fast-tracked and heard on Thursday.

Leon Balogun was withdrawn from the Rangers team before kick-off as a precaution but he could also be in contention for Thursday's game.

Alfredo Morelos suffered a knee injury against Dundee United

Jermain Defoe is a contender to play in Gibraltar after he returned to the bench on Saturday following a lengthy lay-off.

Rangers resume their Scottish Premiership campaign against Hibernian on September 20 live on Sky Sports.

Steven Gerrard's side are three points clear of Hibs at the top of the table with six wins and a draw from their opening seven games.