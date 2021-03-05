Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has caution for simulation rescinded; Steven Gerrard accepts one-match ban

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has had the booking he received for diving against Livingston on Wednesday rescinded after a disciplinary hearing

Morelos was booked after he went over in the penalty area under pressure from goalkeeper Max Stryjek - a decision that incensed manager Steven Gerrard, leading to him being sent off at half-time after being shown two yellow cards for his outburst towards referee John Beaton.

Morelos went on to score a late winner and he has now had an appeal against the decision upheld.

Image: Steven Gerrard will serve a one-match ban after he was shown two yellow cards for remonstrating with the officials

Gerrard has accepted a one-match ban - after he was charged with misconduct following his dismissal - and will not be in the dug-out for Saturday's game against St Mirren.

But the Rangers boss will be able to return for the Old Firm game against Celtic on March 21.

The Premiership leaders could clinch the title with a win at Celtic Park - if both teams win their games this weekend.

Gerrard's side will be crowned champions ahead of that match if they beat St Mirren and Celtic drop points away to Dundee United on Sunday.

Gerrard told the club's website: "After the game, I immediately apologised for my part in the incident at half-time in our game v Livingston.

"I reiterate that apology and accept a one-game suspension. As a club, we were extremely disappointed in the attitude displayed by the referee.

"We expect to have the ability for managers and officials to have discussion, but frustratingly, the referee was not forthcoming. This has also been noted by other managers in recent weeks.

Image: Gerrard was forced to watch the second half from the stands at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday

"After my apology post match, I expected the referee to call to apologise for his part in the incident but I didn't hear from him.

"(Rangers sporting director) Ross Wilson had a long, frank and honest discussion with (head of referee operations) Crawford Allan today.

"Be in no doubt that our concerns have been made very clear and we are pleased that they were received openly by Crawford."