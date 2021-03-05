Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has caution for simulation rescinded; Steven Gerrard accepts one-match ban

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has had the booking he received for diving against Livingston on Wednesday rescinded after a disciplinary hearing
Morelos was booked after he went over in the penalty area under pressure from goalkeeper Max Stryjek - a decision that incensed manager Steven Gerrard, leading to him being sent off at half-time after being shown two yellow cards for his outburst towards referee John Beaton.
Morelos went on to score a late winner and he has now had an appeal against the decision upheld.
Gerrard has accepted a one-match ban - after he was charged with misconduct following his dismissal - and will not be in the dug-out for Saturday's game against St Mirren.
But the Rangers boss will be able to return for the Old Firm game against Celtic on March 21.
Trending
- PL predictions: De Bruyne to outshine Bruno
- Ole hits out at De Gea reports - 'He'll be back soon'
- Neville: Pep's second coming at Man City
- Trainer Elliott banned for one year after dead horse photo
- Can United end City's remarkable run?
- Handball law to change from July | Fulham goal would have stood
- Raphinha on Leeds, 'professor' Bielsa and 'idol' Ronaldinho
- Klopp: Salah sub frustration 'normal issue'
- Morelos has booking rescinded, Gerrard to serve ban
- Price-Ali rivalry reignites? 'I'll fight him next!'
The Premiership leaders could clinch the title with a win at Celtic Park - if both teams win their games this weekend.
Gerrard's side will be crowned champions ahead of that match if they beat St Mirren and Celtic drop points away to Dundee United on Sunday.
Gerrard told the club's website: "After the game, I immediately apologised for my part in the incident at half-time in our game v Livingston.
"I reiterate that apology and accept a one-game suspension. As a club, we were extremely disappointed in the attitude displayed by the referee.
"We expect to have the ability for managers and officials to have discussion, but frustratingly, the referee was not forthcoming. This has also been noted by other managers in recent weeks.
"After my apology post match, I expected the referee to call to apologise for his part in the incident but I didn't hear from him.
"(Rangers sporting director) Ross Wilson had a long, frank and honest discussion with (head of referee operations) Crawford Allan today.
"Be in no doubt that our concerns have been made very clear and we are pleased that they were received openly by Crawford."