Rangers: Assistant boss Gary McAllister says James Tavernier and Nathan Patterson could play in the same team

Gary McAllister says Rangers may not face a selection dilemma over skipper James Tavernier and promising youngster Nathan Patterson.

The assistant boss has instead suggested manager Steven Gerrard may be able to squeeze both into his line-up.

Ibrox captain Tavernier is a player of the year candidate, having scored 17 goals from right-back this season in their title-winning campaign.

However, the knee injury that has kept him out since February has given 19-year-old Patterson the chance to show his talents.

And the youngster has excelled in recent weeks, with calls for him to be included in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for Euro 2020 growing by the week.

Having two in-form full-backs could leave Gerrard with a headache as he mulls over who to leave out, but McAllister suggested Gers may re-jig their tactics to ensure Patterson, who has played as a right-winger for Scotland U21s, can continue his development.

Image: Nathan Patterson is knocking on the door of the Scotland squad

"What a wonderful position for the manager and everyone here at the club, to have two outstanding players in the same position," said McAllister.

"Could that evolve and could there be a little bit of change there? Time will tell.

"The beauty is that we've got an outstanding youngster and a player whose numbers are probably among the best in the world from that area of the pitch.

"As a club, we are uber-delighted to have two outstanding players in that area. There are different formations that, you never know, we might be able to get the two of them on the pitch at the same time."

Gerrard will be hoping Tavernier is ready to make his return to Premiership action when Rangers face the first of two back-to-back clashes with St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Patterson and team-mates Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey are waiting for the result of their appeals against six-match bans for breaching Covid rules, but they are likely to miss the trip to Perth.