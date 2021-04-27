Ondrej Kudela and Glen Kamara: Scotland's prosecution service considering charges after incident in Rangers defeat to Slavia Prague

Scotland's prosecution service is considering charges against Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela and Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

A case of "racially aggravated conduct" against the Slavia Prague defender was submitted to Scotland's prosecution service, the Procurator Fiscal, after the 33-year-old Czech was accused of shouting a discriminatory slur into Kamara's ear during last month's Europa League clash at Ibrox.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service on Tuesday told Sky Sports News: "The Procurator Fiscal has received reports concerning a 25-year-old male and a 34-year-old-male and incidents said to have occurred on March 18 2021 in Glasgow.

"The reports remain under the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal."

If convicted, Kudela - who has already been handed a 10-game ban by European football's governing body UEFA but denies the allegation of racist abuse - faces up to six months in prison.

Kamara has also been reported to prosecutors over an allegation that he punched the Slavia centre-back in the Ibrox tunnel after the match.

FIFA executive Alexey Sorokin has said the 10-match ban for Ondrej Kudela of Slavia Prague was "correct" and it is a "waste of time" to criticise the length of the suspension.

Sorokin, who was not involved in UEFA's disciplinary proceedings, has called the incident "a bit strange" after Rangers' Glen Kamara was banned for three matches for assaulting a player.

Piara Power, executive director of anti-discrimination network FARE, has praised UEFA for making a "landmark decision" but there has been criticism over the length of the ban.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports News, ahead of Monday's UEFA decision on host cities for Euro 2020, Sorokin said: "One team is accusing the other of improper behaviour and the other team refuses that. They, in turn, accuse the other side of beating up their player. The whole incident is a bit strange. The decision has been made and, usually, we don't comment on that decision.

"It's hard for me to add anything. I did not see the incident myself but, what I've read about it, is that there is a lot of questions about it. The incident is multifaceted, let's put it this way. We never comment on gravity of UEFA bodies' decisions.

"He [Kudela] never acknowledged it [racist behaviour] from what we hear."