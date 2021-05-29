Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos tests positive for coronavirus

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Colombia.

The 24-year-old joined up with the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Peru (June 4) and Argentina (June 9).

However, two positive cases were found during a routine round of testing, Morelos and kinesiologist Jose Rendon, with it unknown whether he picked up the virus before or during his time with Colombia.

A statement released on Colombia's official twitter page added: "After knowing the positive results, following the protocols, the respective isolation of the two people was carried out, who for the moment, are in good health."

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines a positive test means the player needs to isolate for ten days - definitely making the player unavailable for the Peru game.

If he does develop symptoms in that time, though, further WHO advice states people should isolate for a minimum of ten days after the first day they develop symptoms, plus a further three days after the end of their symptoms.

Colombia's Copa America campaign also begins on June 15 against Ecuador with Morelos' chances of making that squad potentially hampered by being unavailable for one or two of the World Cup ties.

Morelos joined up with Colombia on the back of securing the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers this season and so far has ten caps and one goal for his country.