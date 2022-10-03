John Lundstram: Facing Liverpool with Rangers in Champions League will be 'special occasion'

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram says playing his boyhood heroes Liverpool in the Champions League will be a special occasion for him, but he is only giving tickets to family ready to support the Ibrox side at Anfield.

The 28-year-old grew up supporting Liverpool, but had to keep his allegiance quiet after signing for city rivals Everton as a 15-year-old.

"Obviously being at Everton I had to hide it," he told Sky Sports News.

"You can't really show you're a Liverpool fan but when I left the club I got back to trying to support the team.

"Going back to my own city to the club I grew up supporting is a special occasion for myself and I want to go there and get a decent result."

Lundstram has been inundated with ticket requests for Tuesday night's Champions League Group A clash, but he is not willing to help anyone wanting to cheer on Jurgen Klopp's team.

"They'll be in our end of course, they're not getting a ticket if they're not supporting us," he added.

Image: Lundstram's strike sent Rangers through to last season's Europa League final

"I've had loads of messages and people trying to get tickets but I only get a certain amount and anyone who would be supporting Liverpool wouldn't be getting a ticket for our end.

"To be fair, all my family members want us to win.

"Maybe some of my pals might still want Liverpool to win, but my family are all supporting me and Rangers."

Lundstram is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits Rangers at Anfield but, after defeats in their opening two matches, he believes it is vital they take something from the match.

Image: Rangers have lost their opening two Group A matches

"They're probably one of the top two teams in Europe, if not the world, so it's going to be a tough task for us, but we'll go there with belief that we can get a result," he said.

"Going to Anfield you need to have that solid foundation, whether it's a back four or five we really have to be on the money. I think all of us individually and collectively need to perform well to get a result."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst led Rangers to the Europa League final last season after impressive victories over the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade.

Lundstram believes they need to rediscover that form if they are to have a chance of securing European football into 2023.

Image: Liverpool sit second in Group A after one win and one defeat

"Our away games last season, we had a good foundation to build from," he said.

"Obviously everyone knows the step up from the Europa League and the Champions League is a completely different level.

"It is a world apart, you're playing against the world's best now.

"If we can get that solid foundation right and try not to concede, it can give us a platform to try and go and win the game."