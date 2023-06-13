Rangers transfer news: Sam Lammers to join from Atalanta with medical set

Striker Sam Lammers is set for a medical on Wednesday ahead of a move to Rangers.

The Ibrox club have agreed a deal worth around £3m with Atalanta as manager Michael Beale closes in on his fourth summer signing.

Lammers, 26, was an unused substitute when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in the Europa League final last season.

As reported last week, the Ibrox club are working to make more additions in this window and remain in talks with Cremonese following an initial bid for striker Cyriel Dessers.

Interest also remains in Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo and Los Angeles FC's Jose Cifuentes, however, Sky Sports News understands there is still significant work to do in order to complete a deal for the midfielder.

Image: Rangers have already signed Jack Butland plus Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell on pre-contracts

Rangers have already signed Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell on pre-contracts, with Beale hopeful of adding the majority of his targets to the squad before pre-season training at the end of June.

As well as several new additions expected this summer, the club are also understood to be open to offers for Glen Kamara and Scott Wright.

How do Rangers win the league next season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale has told Sky Sports News he is moving forward with 'optimism' after ending the season with 'a tinge of disappointment'

Beale has made no secret of his desire to add several new faces to his squad before the players return for pre-season training and says that recruitment is key to help his side catch Celtic next season.

"We start how we're ending with our style being very clear, our energy being very strong on the pitch in terms of our pressing and the bits out of possession," he told Sky Sports when asked how he plans to catch their rivals.

"We'll look to recruit a spine that's enabled to stay at Rangers for the next three to five years to build on.

"You've seen the start of that with Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell coming in. We'll look to add to that with a little bit of experience but certainly in terms of quality in the final third.

"You'll be able to tell by my face at the start of pre-season whether I've been successful in getting everyone that I want but either way we'll come back into pre-season next year with a few new ideas that I've wanted to implement. We need to go and recruit a certain type of player for that. We'll come back stronger.

"Our league form in the last 24 games would say if we can get to that stage where we are now, we'll be in the mix. It'll be about getting to the March international break where we need to be and then going for it."

