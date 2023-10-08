Kris Boyd: Rangers need a new manager in now despite win at St Mirren in Scottish Premiership

Kris Boyd is urging the Rangers board to act now and make sure there is a new manager in place before they return from the international break.

Interim boss Steven Davis ended a tough week with a 3-0 win at St Mirren to move the Ibrox side up to second in the Scottish Premiership on goal difference.

The result in Paisley followed a dismal defeat away to Aris Limassol in the Europa League and a 3-1 loss to Aberdeen which marked the end for Michael Beale.

Image: Rangers fans display a banner at St Mirren urging the players for more

James Tavernier eased the pressure on himself and the team when he fired in from the penalty spot at the SMiSA Stadium after Ryan Strain was sent off for a deliberate handball.

Zach Hemming made some fine saves before Rangers extended their lead through Abdallah Sima with 20 minutes left to play. Tavernier then made it 3-0 with a stunning strike from outside the box in stoppage time.

While Sky Sports pundit Boyd was encouraged by the display, the Gers legend is warning now is the time to act.

"There was an energy about Rangers, especially the young boys," he said.

"If you're being critical, then you're looking for more from your number nine. Kemar Roofe only had four touches in the first half and one of them was at kick-off. [Cyriel] Dessers comes on and wastes another golden opportunity - he's got to be doing better.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Abdallah Sima doubles Rangers' lead to surely secure all three points at St Mirren

"Rangers need someone in now. Yes, there was a reaction today but there is now a two-week break and Rangers need to get someone as soon as possible to give them time to work with the players."

Rangers' next game is at home to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday October 21, with a Europa League Group C match away to Sparta Prague the following Thursday.

The Ibrox side are looking for their third manager in under three years and Boyd admits things need to change this time around.

"Steven Davis is not going to be the manager of the football club, but Rangers need to find someone within that environment where if the next manager comes in and they're clearing out, it's not a whole clearout again and there is nobody left at the club who can just step into a role.

"It's been thrust upon Steven Davis, it can be difficult just being thrown in there. Rangers need to have someone that is the club's man within the next management team, to be able to do that needed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Tavernier scored a goal-of-the-season contender to give Rangers a 3-0 win over St Mirren

"It's not going to be an easy job you're coming into. I don't see a lot there in terms of players of value to move on to recoup some money to try and get their own players.

"You're looking for someone to come in and steady the ship but, at the same time, they need to start improving.

"I always think as soon as a club appoints their manager, they should be looking for the next one.

"If results don't go well, you're going to lose your manager, and if results do go well, you're going to lose your manager to a bigger club. That's just the nature of football.

"You should always be planning for the future."

Davis: A small step in the right direction

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers' interim manager Steven Davis reflects on a convincing 3-0 win at St Mirren

Rangers' interim manager Steven Davis spoke to Sky Sports after the win at St Mirren:

"Delighted with the win. I thought at times we could have been better when they went down to 10 men, but at this minute in time, it's important we look at the positives and it's a small, little step in the right direction.

"A red card is going to affect every game, but they still made it difficult for us afterwards because they're so well disciplined.

"I couldn't ask any more from the boys in terms of the week and the application they've given me. We didn't get the result we wanted on Thursday so the pressure was added on a little bit, but they've come out and got a really good result for us and the fans.

"It's an opportunity to try and build on that.

"There's a couple of weeks until the next game so it gives the board a bit of time to go and work on things and maybe get someone in."

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.