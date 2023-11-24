Aberdeen vs Rangers: Philippe Clement expects Dons 'reaction' after Celtic loss

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is expecting to face a 'stubborn' Aberdeen out to prove a point after their much-criticised display in their 6-0 defeat to Celtic.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd criticised the Dons after they conceded three stoppage-time goals in the "embarrassing" display Parkhead, insisting Barry Robson's side would have "absolutely no problem in getting them up for the next game" with Rangers coming to Pittodrie.

Clement's side arrive for Sunday's game, live on Sky Sports, with the manager already clued up on what to expect after Rangers' 3-1 defeat at Ibrox in September.

"I read it all week already that they want this," Clement told Sky Sports News.

"Of course that [defeat at Celtic] puts things at the edge, puts players sharp. If you get a big defeat you always get a reaction out of professional players so for sure it will be a tougher game in that way.

"I've seen a lot of Aberdeen games and they are a really stubborn team who have a lot of physicality.

"There's a big rivalry and it's a big fixture but, for me, every game is important. It's for three points in the league and at the end every point will be decisive so we need a really good Rangers side to win this game."

Rangers are unbeaten under Clement and sit eight points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, with a game in hand.

Ahead of a busy schedule of domestic and European action, the Belgian is demanding his players maintain their standards.

"It's been a good period although, if you have a series of seven games and you win six you want to continue and stay in the rhythm so it will be interesting to see how the team will react on Sunday," the 49-year-old added.

"I want the players to think one game ahead, I need to think much more ahead but that's my job to do that.

Rangers' upcoming fixtures Sunday November 26: Aberdeen (a) Thursday November 30: Aris Limassol (h) Sunday December 3: St Mirren (a) Wednesday December 6: Hearts (a) Saturday December 9: Dundee (h) Thursday December 14: Real Betis (a) Sunday December 17: Aberdeen (LC final) Wednesday December 20: St Johnstone (h) Saturday December 24: Motherwell (a) Wednesday December 27: Ross County (h) Tuesday January 2: Kilmarnock (h)

"I know we need to focus game by game but we know it's 12 games in 37 days, so there's a really big opportunity for all the players in the squad to get chances if they prove themselves in training and the minutes they get in games.

"We need to see how people recover and how they are mentally and physically and what is the best team to start, but it will never be the team that finishes the game.

"We need a really big squad with everyone on their toes."

Image: Rabbi Matondo returns to the squad for Rangers' trip to Aberdeen

Clement will have Rabbi Matondo back from a knee injury and John Souttar from a muscle problem, but midfielder Ryan Jack is a doubt with an unspecified injury, with playmaker Nico Raskin and forward Kemar Roofe still unavailable.

