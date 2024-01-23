Rangers: Michael Beale 'wounded' by Ibrox departure

Michael Beale admits he was "wounded" by his Rangers departure but believes his experience will make him a "stronger manager".

Beale was sacked by the Ibrox club in October, just 10 months after replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst after his dismissal one year into the job.

His final match was a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen, a third loss in seven games, which left Rangers trailing Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by seven points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beale's last game was Rangers' 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen

The 43-year-old, who is now in charge at Championship side Sunderland, told Sky Sports he took positives away from his short spell in charge.

"There's a lot of emotion that goes into managing big football clubs and you put your heart and soul into it," said the former Rangers assistant to Steven Gerrard.

"That club is a club that I worked at for a number of years and invested a lot in the people, the city and everything.

"If you're not hurt and you're not heartbroken at times and you're not wounded by your bad days, are you putting everything into the job?

"What it does do is it gives me huge experience moving forward as a young manager, both that time at Queen's Park Rangers and Rangers.

"I love both clubs and the time I had at both, and I'm thankful for both experiences and certainly they'll make me a stronger manager moving forward."

Image: Michael Beale took charge at Sunderland in December

Beale made 11 signings during his time as Rangers manager and admitted spells of instability made things difficult.

"When you come to recruitment, there was a lot of turnover in my last club," he said.

"I still think they have a fantastic chance to fulfil whatever they want to fulfil, but there was a lot of change there and maybe that can destabilise.

"Sometimes the demands are really high and you need to hit the ground running and I'm as pleased as anyone to see the team go on and win the Scottish League Cup because we were in a good position. But there's one thing being in a good position, another thing is going on to win it.

"To get out the Europa League group because again, we were in a decent enough position after beating Real Betis, but you still have to go away there and get the result in the end."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.