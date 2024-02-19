Scottish Premiership title race: Celtic or Rangers in the driving seat?

What is the state of play?

It has been a rollercoaster of a season so far and it is Rangers who now lead the way for the first time.

Celtic drew 1-1 at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday and Philippe Clement's side took full advantage 24 hours later as they beat St Johnstone 3-0 to leapfrog their rivals in the table.

Rangers are two points clear of Celtic with 12 games to play.

How Rangers battled back into the title race

Few were predicting a closely-fought title race when Clement replaced Michael Beale at Rangers in mid-October.

He inherited a squad that was bereft of confidence, struggling in Europe and in many people's minds out of the title race.

Celtic had stretched the gap to 10 points at one stage of the season but a 16-game unbeaten run under the Belgian saw Rangers cut that deficit to just five, with games in hand.

Just before the turn of the year, the champions responded with a 2-1 win over their Old Firm rivals and Rodgers' side were eight points clear at the summit heading into 2024.

But Rangers still had two games in hand and won them both following the winter break, while Celtic dropped points at Aberdeen as Rangers drew level at the top.

When the Hoops faltered again, this time against Kilmarnock, Rangers moved clear at the summit after victory at St Johnstone in a title race that is set to go the distance.

Who is favourite for the title?

If only football was that simple! A few months ago, the answer was Celtic but now it really is impossible to call.

For the first time this season, Rangers are now in the driving seat by two points - it is all to play for.

Both clubs have seven league games to navigate before the split, including another Old Firm clash at Ibrox live on Sky Sports.

Image: Brendan Rodgers' Celtic and Philippe Clement's Rangers are battling for top spot

Clement's side have taken nine more points in the league than their rivals since his appointment at Ibrox. Rangers have proven they will be in this title race until the end and the belief is growing.

The message from the blue side is 'one game at a time' but fans are starting to dream of adding to the trophy cabinet and ending Celtic's quest for three-in-a-row.

However, disregard Celtic at your peril. They have shown in the past they can navigate choppy waters and deliver results amid frustration in the stands.

The champions' advantage may have evaporated but as well as form, other factors come into the equation. The mentality to get over the line in a title race, playing in Glasgow's goldfish bowl and inevitable squad issues through injuries or suspension - a lot can change.

Over the last 12 seasons, Celtic have won the league 11 times with Rangers claiming just one in 2020/21 as they stopped their rivals clinching a 10th consecutive title.

Several members of Rodgers' squad know what it takes to get over the line, as does the manager himself, having won back-to-back league titles during his first spell in Glasgow, including an invincible treble.

Image: Rodgers won two league titles during his first spell as Celtic manager

At first glance, league tables in recent years, such as 2022, may suggest there have been some close battles for Scotland's top spot. However, in reality, that title was sewn up comfortably and you need to go back to 2010/11 for the last genuine title race when Rangers were crowned champions on the last day of the season.

What the pundits say

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"Under Michael Beale, there was too much football played, and I don't think Philippe Clement looks at it and wants to be the best passing team in the league. It doesn't really bother him. The most important thing is to win the game of football.

"There has been comparisons with Clement and Walter Smith, in terms of the way they went about their business, and I can understand why.

"Clement's been over the course and distance. He knows exactly what it takes to win trophies and he's sensible in what he's saying, week by week and game by game. There will be more twists and turns between now and the end of the season, there's no doubt about that, but Rangers are in a good place at this moment in time."

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton:

"It's about the next game. You can't look too far ahead and that's what Celtic have to do, win the next game, hopefully get some key players back like [Cameron] Carter-Vickers and [Reo] Hatate.

"The fact of the matter is Celtic have messed up and messed up badly this season. They've beaten Rangers twice and they've let an eight-point lead gap go and Rangers have dragged that back on them.

"But we haven't seen the best of Celtic. We know that Brendan over the years has proven he's a good coach, he's going to have to do that again.

"He doesn't quite know what his best starting 11 is at this moment in time. I think that's a problem.

"Celtic have got a lot of issues, but it's about winning the next game and putting Rangers under pressure. It's not done and dusted by a long stretch."

Key fixtures and the next Old Firm

Image: Celtic and Rangers will meet next on April 7 at Ibrox - live on Sky Sports

Celtic and Rangers both have seven league games to go before the league splits into a top and bottom half after April 13 for five final matches.

On top of that, there is a Scottish Cup quarter-final for both to fit in, plus Europa League knockout action for Rangers - it is going to be a busy run-in.

All eyes will be on Ibrox on April 7 when the two clubs meet in the third Old Firm clash of the season - live on Sky Sports. Celtic boast a 100 per cent record in the fixture this season, a run Rangers must end if they are to boost their chances of winning the title.

An injury-hit Hoops side were victorious against Beale's Rangers at Ibrox in September before Kyogo was the difference-maker again, helping claim a 2-1 win on December 30 in Glasgow's East End.

As things stand there will be nothing between the teams the next time Celtic and Rangers meet, but the Old Firm know they must take care of matters in the games that precede the Ibrox clash - with one more league meeting set to follow after the split.

Why there's more than just a trophy at stake

Image: Celtic were in the Champions League group stage this season after winning the title

You might think it means pride here - and yes there is that. However, Champions League football is also up for grabs with this season's league winners guaranteed a group-stage spot and big prize money: at least £35m.

However, due to the UEFA coefficient rankings, it could be the last season an automatic spot is up for grabs for Scottish clubs for some time.

Image: Rangers beat Real Betis away to win their Europa League group and seal a last-16 spot

That is because Scotland are currently in a battle to finish 10th in UEFA's rankings - which impacts clubs in the 2025/26 campaign. Then from 2026/27 there could be no automatic places, plenty of tricky qualifiers and a huge dent in cash available for clubs to strengthen and compete in Europe.

It is all to play for but it takes a certain mentality to win the league.

Rangers' form has got them back into the race but you cannot underplay the experience Rodgers and his squad have. It really is too close to call.

