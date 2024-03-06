Rangers Women: Jo Potter signs new deal as head coach with SWPL leaders until summer of 2026

Rangers Women head coach Jo Potter has signed a new deal until the summer of 2026.

The former Lionesses' player - who joined the Gers from Birmingham City last June - has led the club to top spot in the Scottish Women's Premier League after an unbeaten start to the season.

Rangers are also in the Sky Sports Cup final against Partick Thistle - live on Sky Sports - as they bid to retain the trophy having won it at Tynecastle Park last season for the first time, plus face Hibernian in the Scottish Cup last eight.

"It was kind of a no-brainer for me when the club approached me about extending my stay," said Potter after penning her new deal.

"It is the start of something really special and the club has made me feel more than welcome and been really aligned with my views and my way of working. I have really enjoyed this last few months of being here."

Image: Rangers are four points clear of Celtic and Glasgow City in the SWPL

Women's and girls' managing director Donald Gillies added: "Since I joined the club, I have thoroughly enjoyed my working relationship with Jo. I am pleased that we were able to make swift progress on the contract discussions, which demonstrate how committed to Rangers she is.

"The professionalism, high standards and dedication that Jo and all of the coaching and support staff have given to make this club successful is evident both on and off the pitch.

"We hope that hard work is rewarded with some silverware and we are in a strong position to achieve that goal under Jo."

Image: Jo Potter joined Rangers from Birmingham City in June 2023

Leaders Rangers are currently four points clear of Celtic and champions Glasgow City in the SWPL heading into the post-split fixtures - with every club facing those in their half twice between now and May 19.

Following the blockbuster Old Firm to kick the post-split fixtures off on March 17, Glasgow City then host Celtic on March 31 before visiting Rangers on April 14.

The reverse of those fixtures sees Celtic take on Glasgow City at home on May 1 before visiting Rangers four days later, with Rangers at Glasgow City a week later.

Rangers are at home to Partick Thistle, Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City welcome Hearts on the final day of the season.

With Montrose, Hamilton Accies, Spartans and Dundee United in a battle to stay up, there are key games to look out for at the other end too.

Following Dundee Utd's trip to Montrose on March 17, Montrose then face Hamilton Accies, while Dundee United take on Spartans on March 31.

Spartans then play Montrose on April 14 with Hamilton Academical versus Dundee United three days later.

Accies and Spartans go head-to-head on April 21 with United hosting Hamilton Accies at the start of May.

Days later Montrose face Motherwell again before Spartans are at home to Hamilton Accies the week after.

The season ends with the current bottom club Hamilton Accies playing Montrose, while Dundee United host Motherwell and Spartans welcome Aberdeen.

