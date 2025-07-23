Rangers: Russell Martin's first game analysed - what did we learn from 2-0 win over Panathinaikos?

Russell Martin's first game in charge of Rangers ended with a 2-0 win over Panathinaikos in their Champions League second qualifying round first leg. What did we learn? Here are five talking points...

The playing style is clear to see

Image: Max Aarons was heavily involved from left-back

As has been clear at Martin's previous managerial spells at MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton, he wants his team to dominate the ball. He demands it. For better or worse, Rangers played out from the back, moved the ball quickly, and wanted to retain possession in all parts of the pitch.

We can't ignore that the visitors had a player sent off in the 58th minute, but Rangers had 75 per cent of the possession in the game. They only reached that mark four times last season in over 50 games in all competitions. In their 12 Europa League games last year, they averaged 41 per cent.

Similarly, their 708 passes attempted and 655 passes completed (92 per cent) were higher than any game last season and well above their season average of around 435 attempted and 360 passes completed. The ball-possession strategy was evident.

Image: Average positions of Rangers players in the starting XI

Rangers lined up in a familiar 4-3-3, but the movement of the full-backs in particular was a big talking point. James Tavernier and Max Aarons were often seen drifting inside the two centre-backs to pick up the ball. Aarons even took up space as a deep-lying central midfielder.

Rangers were caught in possession on a number of occasions, but that won't stop Martin from sticking with it.

A solid start for the defence

Image: Jack Butland made some crucial saves

Rangers had just two clean sheets in their final 17 games of last season, and their woeful record could have continued if it wasn't for some super saves by Jack Butland.

The visitors had their chances, but Butland proved his worth and looked full of confidence after a tough end to last season, when he was dropped for some poor performances.

Defensively, there is still work to be done but Nasser Djiga looked the part. The on-loan Wolves defender's speed and strength were apparent and he fits well in a team that will look to play high but will be susceptible to the counter.

As touched on above, Aarons and Tavernier tucking in to more central areas meant that there were open spaces out wide to exploit, and with John Souttar lacking Djiga's pace, it could cause some problems moving forward.

Will Martin change the personnel or tactics to help avoid this, or is this just part of the risk-reward strategy Rangers fans will have to get used to?

Rothwell's influence will be key in midfield

Image: Joe Rothwell is going to be a key part of Rangers' lineup under Russell Martin

Cool, calm and composed. Joe Rothwell enjoyed a fantastic debut and looks to be an essential part of Martin's plan. His ability to pick the ball up from deep, maintain possession and pick out a pass were all on show - and that transition is something Rangers have lacked.

Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, two of Rangers' standout players last year, stand to benefit from Rothwell's presence. Raskin was seen much further forward than previously, creating chances in the box and driving forward. Diomande thrives with freedom higher up the pitch, and Rothwell could allow that.

Curtis's impact and Gassama's energy

Image: Rangers' Findlay Curtis celebrates his opener against Panathinaikos

When looking at the starting XI, it was fair to ask where the creative spark would come from. Eighteen-year-old Findlay Curtis, who has impressed in pre-season, stepped up with a fantastic opening goal - his first for the club.

The system and formation appear to give wingers plenty of space in which to operate, and they need to be able to beat a man. And no player provided more excitement than Djeidi Gassama when he was introduced off the bench.

When his signing was announced, Martin called him a "player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats," and it didn't take long for that to happen. Gassama came on in the 75th minute and scored in the 78th, with a drive down the left, a cut inside and a finish from outside the box. It was almost a carbon copy of Curtis's strike.

Martin will look to his wingers to be the difference-makers.

The attack could look completely different next week

Image: Djeidi Gassama scored on his Rangers debut to double the lead

Gassama's introduction heightened the energy. But he didn't come on alone. Last season's two top scorers, Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers, joined him. Igamane played a part in Gassama's goal, dropping deep to collect the ball, hold it up and distribute to Diomande in midfield.

Dessers, despite links to a summer exit, may still have a part to play in this tie. New signing Thelo Aasgaard, who missed Tuesday's match through injury, should be available for the second leg.

Even less than a week away, there could be a few changes to the team, particularly up top.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton make their predictions for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership title

Rangers will kick off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday August 2, live on Sky Sports.

Martin's first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.