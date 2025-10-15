Rangers: Kevin Muscat emerges as frontrunner but Danny Rohl among others in mix as talks continue to find Russell Martin's successor

Kevin Muscat is emerging as the frontrunner for the Rangers job, but he is not the only candidate the Ibrox club are in talks with.

Sky Sports News understands the 52-year-old - who is currently manager of Chinese club Shanghai Port - is highly regarded by the Rangers hierarchy, who are considering various options as they search for Russell Martin's successor.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is another option who has held talks and impressed.

It comes after Sky Sports News revealed on Saturday that Steven Gerrard had pulled out of the process, with the timing of a possible move back to Ibrox thought to be an issue.

Despite that, the former Rangers manager has again become a favourite with bookmakers, but Sky Sports News can confirm no fresh talks are taking place with the 45-year-old.

Rangers sacked Martin after just 123 days in the job following a 1-1 draw at Falkirk, leaving the club eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

They return to action on Saturday against Dundee United, with Rangers U19 coach Steven Smith - who had two spells at Ibrox as a player - overseeing first-team training.

Joining him are B team coach Brian Gilmour, plus goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen, who were appointed under Martin.

What do we know about those in the mix?

Muscat - who played for Rangers in the 2002/03 treble-winning season - is currently involved in a title race in China.

Shanghai Port have four league games to go over the next six weeks, and Muscat's side are top of the table by two points.

If he were to be offered the job after further discussions, but could not be released from his deal in China until the end of their season, Rangers could appoint an interim boss, with his former Ibrox team-mate Neil McCann linked to that position.

Muscat - who missed out on the Rangers job in 2023 to Philippe Clement - has won silverware as a boss in Australia, Japan, and China, plus had a spell in the dugout in Belgium too.

Rohl, 36, is another name in the mix, having been sounded out by Rangers in the summer before Martin was appointed.

He led Sheffield Wednesday to a 12th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship in his only full season as a manager before leaving the troubled Yorkshire club in July.

Previously an assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and with the Germany national team, he had steered Wednesday out of relegation trouble the previous campaign.

Who else has been linked?

One source also told Sky Sports News that former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had also spoken to the club - but it remains to be seen if he is in the final reckoning.

The 52-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Turkish club Besiktas in August.

Prior to that, he had won two league titles and a domestic cup with Molde, plus had a short spell at Cardiff City and a second stint in Norway.

The former Old Trafford striker then returned to United in 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho as caretaker boss and produced an upturn in results before landing the job permanently.

Despite finishing outside of the top four that season, he did achieve third and second-place finishes in his two full seasons in charge before being sacked in 2021.

Rangers did also sound out former West Ham manager Graham Potter and ex-Wolves boss Gary O'Neil - the latter was also considered months ago - but it is understood neither are in the frame for the job.

That stance applies to former Union Berlin manager Bo Svensson too, who had initially been discussed within Ibrox before being ruled out, while ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had been linked with the post.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh - who led the US takeover of the club in the summer - and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe have been holding talks with various candidates.

They were joined by 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson, Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell in London for negotiations.