Aberdeen players, staff and management take pay cut to save club £1m

Aberdeen's players, staff and management are all taking pay cuts averaging 20 per cent to save the club £1m.

Last month the Scottish side put their projected losses from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak at £10m.

The latest cuts have been introduced as the club prepares for the 2020-21 season, under the assumption that they "will be playing in front of limited crowds for most, if not all" of the next campaign.

In a statement on Thursday, Aberdeen announced the wage cuts have contributed to reducing the funding gap from £10m to £3.8m.

The club has also received £2m from investors, saved a further £2m through the Government's job retention scheme, as well as £1m extra from season ticket sales and £200,000 from less than expected 2019-20 season ticket and seasonal hospitality refunds.

"I'm humbled by the response of our hard‐working and dedicated executives, management, players and staff who have accepted these cuts and the reasons for them," Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said in a statement.

"They've demonstrated a willingness to do what needs to be done to help secure the Club's future.

"As a result of our higher earners sharing in the financial pain inflicted by the coronavirus crisis, we're able to safeguard jobs and protect the incomes of those on a lower wage.

"It was clear that our situation was becoming unsustainable. These cuts help to further reduce our running costs to a more sustainable level against what income we can continue to generate through season ticket sales, AberDNA Memberships and broadcast revenues. We have made significant strides getting the gap down to under £4million.

"We're not out of the woods, by any means, but everyone at the Club is buoyed by our supporters and corporate clients' desire for us to work together to get through this. And I believe we will. Along with our goal of avoiding redundancies and looking after our lower paid staff, we must stay competitive as a team and continue our investment in our youth academy.

"Every first-team squad player from last season is under contract for the 2020/21 season, putting a huge burden on our payroll, but it was something we planned 18 months ago to ensure continuity and consistency in the squad. We were investing in the future when the pandemic hit."