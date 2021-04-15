Stephen Glass: Aberdeen transfer plans discussed by new boss

New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has revealed the club are seeking a new striker and that contract talks with several players have already begun.

Glass, speaking to Sky Sports for the first time since his appointment, takes charge of his first match against Livingston in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, having completed 10 days in quarantine since he moved back to Scotland from Atlanta United.

The 44-year-old, who made 131 appearances for Aberdeen as a player between 1994 and 1998, also discussed the club's acquisition of Celtic veteran Scott Brown and outlined his aims for the club both this season and beyond.

Asked about his transfer plans this summer, with the 2020/21 campaign approaching its end, Glass told Sky Sports: "We've already started contract talks with some of the boys. We are obviously looking [at players].

"There's an obvious hole at the top of the pitch. There's an opportunity for young players to come in, while we have our eyes on other things that might happen as well."

Aberdeen agreed terms with England attacking coach Allan Russell earlier this month to join Glass and Brown as part of their new management team - and Glass feels Russell, in particular, will be able to help attract players to Pittodrie.

"It's a good time for us and I think Allan will attract centre-forwards," Glass said. "I think people would be willing to loan us young guys, who might want to come and play.

"We've got good staff, it's going to be a success and I think it's a place people will want to come."

Image: Glass feels Allan Russell will be able to help attract new players to the club

Aberdeen have just four Scottish Premiership fixtures left this season and are still due to play both Old Firm clubs, with a home match against second-placed Celtic on Wednesday before a trip to Ibrox on the final day of the season.

The game against leaders Rangers - who have already won the title - is live on Sky Sports Football and could be crucial in deciding who finishes in third this term, with fourth-placed Aberdeen currently trailing Hibernian by four points.

Asked if his vision for the club was to secure a stronghold on third or to go one further and attempt to split the Old Firm dominance at the top of the table, Glass replied: "Short term - we need to win our games this week.

"I think there's an opportunity to finish third this year, so that is the aim for this year. There's also an opportunity to get to a cup final and win a trophy. That's also the aim this year.

"Successful managers like Derek (McInnes) put trophies in the cabinet. I know what a successful manager at Aberdeen is, and I want to be one of those guys. I know the pressures and I know what is expected."

From next season Glass will be assisted at Pittodrie by Brown, who will join Aberdeen as a player-coach, after the pair played together at Hibs earlier in their careers.

The move ends Brown's trophy-laden, 14-year spell with Celtic - winning 10 Scottish Premiership titles, six Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups - as the 35-year-old turns one eye towards coaching.

"Scott Brown's experience will be invaluable to the group," Glass added. "He will help the young players and the team. I think the community around here will love having Scott around.

"He's a great guy off the pitch. But, for me, I'm excited what he's going to bring on the pitch and what the supporters are going to see. Scott's going to be a player-assistant. He's right in among the coaching.

"He's going to learn. He's already doing that at Celtic. He will be hands-on with us but also hands-on when he is on the pitch playing on a Saturday.

"[His signing] shows the ambition of the club. It shows the trust Scott has in me, Allan and the other staff here.

"It shows the belief he has in the long-term future of the club. He could have very easily stayed at Celtic, so for me it shows ambition on his part. He's going to be a better coach for it. We're really excited to have him coming here."