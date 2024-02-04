Neil Warnock: Aberdeen set to appoint former Sheffield United and Huddersfield boss as interim manager

Neil Warnock is set to be named as the interim manager of Aberdeen following the sacking of Barry Robson earlier this week, Sky Sports News understands.

The 75-year-old has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield in September but is now set to take over at Pittodrie until the end of the season.

Warnock could be appointed before Aberdeen's next match on Tuesday when they will travel to Ibrox to face Rangers, live on Sky Sports.

Robson's eight-month tenure came to an end on Wednesday after Aberdeen were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Dundee the previous night, which left the club eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

First-team coach Peter Leven oversaw the side's 1-1 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Warnock's recent spell at Huddersfield was his second at the club and he has spent time in charge of Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City in a managerial career that has spanned more than 40 years.

He announced his retirement from football in 2022 before taking over at Huddersfield and could now extend his career even further in the Granite City.

Warnock is no stranger to Scottish football, previously telling Sky Sports that he was a Rangers fan and that he had once applied for the Dons job, without much luck.

"I remember applying for the Aberdeen job once and I never got a reply at all," he said.

"I asked Laurent D'Jaffo, one of my ex-players who was at Aberdeen, what it was like up there and he said 'Gaffer, it is the only place the seagulls never land - it's the coldest place on earth.'

"But I never got a reply to Aberdeen but you just don't know what's around the corner. I'm fascinated with challenges now."

