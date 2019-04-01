Heart of Midlothian News

Livingston captain Craig Halkett agrees to join Hearts this summer

Last Updated: 01/04/19 2:34pm

Craig Halkett in action for Livingston
Livingston captain Craig Halkett has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hearts this summer.

The 23-year-old defender will make the move to Tynecastle on a three-year contract in June, once his contract with Livingston expires.

Hearts manager Craig Levein said: "I'm delighted that Craig has committed to signing for Hearts.

"He's a talented player and, at 23-years-old, is at an age where he can continue to develop and progress.

"This club is the right place for him to do so and I look forward to welcoming him in the summer."

Halkett, who came through the youth system at Rangers, has made 36 appearances for Livingston this season, scoring five goals.

He has been a key part of a Livingston defence with the joint-fourth best defensive record in the Scottish Premiership.

