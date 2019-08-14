Glenn Whelan joins Hearts on one-year deal

Glenn Whelan spent the last two seasons at Aston Villa

Republic of Ireland international Glenn Whelan has joined Hearts after signing a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old midfielder was a free agent after his contract expired at Aston Villa in the summer.

Whelan spent two seasons at Villa Park, playing 35 league games in the 2018-19 campaign as the club returned to the Premier League via the play-offs.

He has 86 caps for Ireland, most recently featuring in a 1-1 draw at Denmark in their Euro 2020 qualifier back in June.

Glenn Whelan helped Aston Villa secure promotion to the Premier League

Whelan started his career at Manchester City, and went on to play for Bury and Sheffield Wednesday before making almost 300 appearances for Stoke City during a 10-year spell.

