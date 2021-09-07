Barrie McKay: Former Rangers winger joins Hearts as free agent

Former Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Swansea winger Barrie McKay joins Hearts as a free agent ahead of the Edinburgh derby; watch Hearts vs Hibernian on Sky Sports Football from 11am on Sunday; kick-off midday

Tuesday 7 September 2021 16:47, UK

Barrie McKay spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town from Swansea City
Image: Barrie McKay spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town from Swansea City

Hearts have signed winger Barrie McKay after the 26-year-old was available as a free agent. 

The former Rangers and Nottingham Forest player - who spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town from Swansea - has signed a two-year deal at Tynecastle Park.

McKay's arrival bolsters Robbie Neilson's attacking options before Hearts play rivals Hibernian on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

"I'm delighted that we've managed to get Barrie in and signed," Neilson said.

"I'm sure a lot of people will remember his qualities from his previous spell in Scottish football; quick, direct, dynamic and capable of moments of magic.

"To bring those talents to Hearts, where we now have considerable depth in our attacking options, is a real boost and I'm really looking forward to working with Barrie."

Sporting director Joe Savage added: "We beat off interest from near, in fact very near, and afar to get Barrie's signature and we're very happy to have done so.

"Barrie is an exciting player and one I am sure will light up Tynecastle when he takes to the pitch.

"This window has been testament to the strength of our recruitment department and once again I must thank everyone who was involved.

"We have, in our opinion, built up a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the table and I hope that we continue our good start in the weeks to come."

