Barrie McKay: Former Rangers winger joins Hearts as free agent

Hearts have signed winger Barrie McKay after the 26-year-old was available as a free agent.

The former Rangers and Nottingham Forest player - who spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town from Swansea - has signed a two-year deal at Tynecastle Park.

McKay's arrival bolsters Robbie Neilson's attacking options before Hearts play rivals Hibernian on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

"I'm delighted that we've managed to get Barrie in and signed," Neilson said.

"I'm sure a lot of people will remember his qualities from his previous spell in Scottish football; quick, direct, dynamic and capable of moments of magic.

"To bring those talents to Hearts, where we now have considerable depth in our attacking options, is a real boost and I'm really looking forward to working with Barrie."

Delighted to join this club 🙌🏼 can't wait to get started — Barrie McKay (@BarrieMcKay) September 7, 2021

Sporting director Joe Savage added: "We beat off interest from near, in fact very near, and afar to get Barrie's signature and we're very happy to have done so.

"Barrie is an exciting player and one I am sure will light up Tynecastle when he takes to the pitch.

"This window has been testament to the strength of our recruitment department and once again I must thank everyone who was involved.

"We have, in our opinion, built up a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the table and I hope that we continue our good start in the weeks to come."