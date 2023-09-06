Hearts: Steven Naismith renamed head coach with Frankie McAvoy his assistant

Steven Naismith has returned to his role as Hearts head coach, following the club's exit from European competition.

The former Scotland international had been appointed technical director in the summer, with Frankie McAvoy in charge, as the club embarked on Europa Conference League qualifiers.

However, after the defeat to PAOK, Naismith will take over first-team duties at Tynecastle Park with McAvoy his number two.

Image: Steven Naismith (left) will be assisted by Frankie McAvoy

Hearts have won just one league match this season and are on four points after four games, but CEO Andrew McKinlay is still targetting European qualification for a third consecutive year.

"Firstly, I'd like to place on record my thanks to Frankie for all of his hard work over the past few months," McKinlay told Hearts' official website.

"He remains an important member of our coaching team, is well-liked amongst the players, and his experience of top-level football has been invaluable around the training ground.

"It is important that we now put all our energies towards targeting the top end of the league and qualification for European competition for a third year in a row which would be a first in the history of the club."

Naismith promises attacking, winning football

Image: McAvoy (left) started the season as head coach, while Naismith was named technical director

Naismith took interim charge in April after Robbie Neilson's departure as manager and led the club to third last season.

Despite a tricky start to this campaign, the 36-year-old is remaining upbeat: "Of course, this is a proud moment for me, but I've long said that Frankie, Gordy, Gal and I are a team.

"We work together, tirelessly, and today's announcement doesn't change that. Job titles have changed but the core of what we're trying to achieve has not.

"We want to build this team up to play attacking, front-foot football that wins games. That attacking football was in evidence at the end of last season although we would obviously have liked more wins to go with it.

"I have also seen some signs of that over the past month, but I want to see more. We all know the last few results have not been what we expected, but we now have the international break to work on the training pitch and put it into practice at Tynecastle on our return.

"I'd also like to thank the fans for the support they've shown the team as well as Frankie and me.

"It's very much appreciated, and rest assured that we will do everything we can to put on winning performances that they can be proud of."

Hearts' next six fixtures

Aberdeen (h) - September 16 - Scottish Premiership

(h) - September 16 - Scottish Premiership St Mirren (a) - September 23 - Scottish Premiership

(a) - September 23 - Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock (a) - September 26 - League Cup

(a) - September 26 - League Cup Ross County (a) - September 30 - Scottish Premiership

(a) - September 30 - Scottish Premiership Hibernian (h) - October 7 - Scottish Premiership

(h) - October 7 - Scottish Premiership Celtic (h) - October 22 - Scottish Premiership - live on Sky Sports

