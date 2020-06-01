Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie and Ross Millen sign new contracts

Kilmarnock forward Rory McKenzie has signed a new two-year-deal at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock have announced that first-team trio Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie and Ross Millen have agreed new contracts at the club.

McKenzie, who was a product of the club's youth academy and made his debut back in April 2011, has agreed a new two-year contract to remain at Rugby Park until the summer of 2022.

Kiltie and Millen have also extended their stay until next summer after signing a fresh one-year deal.

After signing a deal which would take him into testimonial territory, McKenzie said: "We started talks over a new deal before the coronavirus pandemic started so I'm delighted to get the deal completed.

"As I've said before, I'm a local boy who has been here for a long time and I know everyone at the club. I always wanted to stay at Kilmarnock and I'm really happy that has now become a reality."

Kiltie also reacted to his new deal saying: "I'm really pleased to sign a new contract and hopefully I can make a real mark in the team in the season ahead.

"Like everyone else, I'm looking forward to getting back to football and seeing my team-mates again when it is safe to do so."

Kilmarnock remain in talks over a new deal with Chris Burke, but goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and teenage midfielder Ally Taylor have opted to turn down new contracts and will depart the club.

MacDonald made over 130 appearances for Kilmarnock while Taylor made his first-team debut against Celtic in February.