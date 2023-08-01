Kilmarnock: Manager Derek McInnes looking to impress on the road in new Scottish Premiership season

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is looking for his side's away form to improve this season as he demands more than just Scottish Premiership survival.

The Rugby Park team managed just two league wins away from home last season as they secured their survival on the final day.

Killie kick-off their second season back in the top flight at home to Rangers on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and McInnes is confident of a more comfortable campaign.

"We know we're got a really tough game, but an exciting start nonetheless," he told Sky Sports News.

"For us this season we want to go and have good cup runs and, what we want to do through the league campaign, is just make sure we give a far better fist of ourselves this season.

"We know if we can maintain our home form it goes a long way because I do feel our away form will be better. I

"We've got a bit more experience in the squad. Some boys were in the top flight for the first time last season and I think that showed, particularly away from home.

"We can gain significant changes in points if we can just show a better form on the road.

"When we first came in the first demand was to win the Championship at the first time of asking, the task last season was to show we could stay in the Premiership but I think it's important we strive for a bit more than that this season.

"Hopefully the players we've brought in will meet that demand for us."

Image: Liam Donnelly has returned to Kilmarnock

Liam Donnelly became the club's 11th summer signing on Tuesday with the midfielder rejoining on a two-year deal after his contract expired at the end of the season.

He made 27 league appearances and McInnes is hoping for an impressive campaign from the 27-year-old.

"It's taken a wee bit longer to get him here but he's a boy who I felt, particularly towards the back end of last season, showed his qualities," the former Aberdeen boss added.

"He's a player I feel has got a bit of everything, we just need to make sure we get him on the pitch on a more regular basis."

