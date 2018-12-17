Florian Kamberi says 'nobody should be scared of Celtic' after Hibernian's win

Florian Kamberi says the Scottish Premiership is wide open and insists that nobody should be scared of Celtic.

The Swiss scored the second as Hibernian beat the Scottish champions 2-0 at Easter Road on Sunday, with defeat leaving Brendan Rodgers' side third in the table, although they do have games in hand on those around them.

Kamberi, whose Hibs side host Rangers on Wednesday, said Celtic are still favourites to win the title but insists that all teams in the league are capable of beating each other.

Florian Kamberi scores for Hibs

"It's much more interesting now for people watching from outside," he told reporters. "If you look at past years and how Celtic were then they are definitely the favourites - but nobody has to be scared of them.

"If you look at them as a club, team and players, Celtic are of course the favourites to win the league. But being favourite doesn't mean anything - it's the performance on the pitch that is relevant.

"I haven't played against Rangers yet but they're on a good run, Kilmarnock are too. Everything is possible because everything is tight. It's not like Celtic are dominating the whole league and nobody cares about the others. Anything could happen, everybody can beat everybody."

Kamberi's goal on Sunday was his eighth of the season and second against Celtic after he netted in the 4-2 defeat at Parkhead earlier in the campaign.

Hibernian's Florian Kamberi celebrates making it 2-0

The 23-year-old says they are now ready to take on table-toppers Rangers after picking up back-to-back wins following a poor run of form, which also saw him criticised by the Hibs management team.

"It's always special to score against Celtic," he said. "Against the big clubs it feels extra special. The coaches can say what they want, but I never lose my focus. Absolutely, I think we are ready for Rangers."