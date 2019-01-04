Sporting Lisbon's Ryan Gauld on the verge of Hibernian loan switch

Ryan Gauld is set for a return to Scotland until the end of the season

Hibernian are closing in on the loan signing of former Dundee United winger Ryan Gauld from Sporting Lisbon, Sky Sports News understands.

Gauld, who joined Sporting in a £3m deal in 2014, is currently on loan at Portuguese second tier side Farense.

But Hibernian are hoping to conclude a deal with Sporting that will see Gauld move to Easter Road for the remainder of the season.

Hibernian head to Dubai for a winter training camp this weekend where the club are hoping the former Scotland U21 international can link up with his new team-mates.

Gauld, who made his Dundee United debut at the age of 16, has struggled to break into the Sporting Lisbon side since making the switching to Portugal and has started just two first-team matches.