Hibernian boss Jack Ross hails Martin Boyle after double against Hearts

1:09 Hibernian boss Jack Ross was pleased by his team's performance in a 'frenetic' 2-0 win at Hearts Hibernian boss Jack Ross was pleased by his team's performance in a 'frenetic' 2-0 win at Hearts

Hibs manager Jack Ross was thrilled with Martin Boyle's match-winning double as they beat Hearts in the final Edinburgh derby of the decade.

Boyle's first-half double was enough to secure all three points at Tynecastle which lifts Hibs into the top six in the Premiership, while their Gorgie counterparts are rooted to the bottom.

Ross praised the 26-year-old's contribution and was happy with his side's performance despite having to soak up pressure from the home side after the interval.

Hibernian's Martin Boyle celebrates his second goal during the Edinburgh derby

He said: "He's [Boyle] been really good since I came into the job. I was fortunate that that coincided with his return to full fitness.

"We have used him in different roles and today was the first time we have used him through the middle.

Hibernian's Martin Boyle (L) celebrates his second goal with Jason Naismith

"We thought that would suit what we would come up against today. He's a good player. People talk about him being quick and offering that threat, which he does, but he's also a good footballer and he's a terrific finisher and I think he showed that with his two goals as well."

Ross, whose side travel to Livingston on Sunday, added: "I think these types of fixtures are all about winning, so naturally we are pleased.

The Hibernian players celebrate at full-time

"It's a happy changing room. I think we did both sides of the game well today.

"We played well in the first half and when we got ourselves ahead we had to be resilient and defend well and I thought we did that well throughout the match."