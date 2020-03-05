Hibernian striker Marc McNulty charged after clash with Hearts midfielder Sean Clare

Marc McNulty will have his case heard at Hampden Park on Monday

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty faces a two-game ban after being charged over his alleged stamp on Hearts midfielder Sean Clare.

The Reading loanee appeared to plant his foot into his Jambos opponent during the opening half of Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

McNulty has now been issued with a Scottish Football Association fast-track notice of complaint which claims he breached disciplinary rule 200, which covers acts of "violent conduct".

McNulty will have his case heard by Hampden chiefs next Monday, meaning he is free to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

If the Scotland international fails to overturn the ban, he would miss next weekend's visit of St Johnstone plus the following week's trip to Hamilton