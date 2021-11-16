Steve Kean: Hibernian set to appoint former Blackburn manager as academy director

Steve Kean is set to be named academy director at Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.

The 54-year-old, who managed Blackburn in the Premier League from 2010 to 2012, is expected to work closely with Hibs head coach Jack Ross and chief executive Ben Kensell at Easter Road.

It comes as part of a planned revamp of the Edinburgh club's youth structure, four months after Kensell was named the permanent successor to Leeann Dempster.

Image: Kean pictured during his time in charge of Blackburn

In the role, Kean will be tasked with identifying young talent to be fast-tracked into the first team within six months to a year.

Since leaving Blackburn, Kean found success managing in Brunei, before spells at OFI Crete and in Australia - where he most recently served as caretaker manager at Melbourne Victory.

Before that, he also previously served as Chris Coleman's assistant at Fulham, Real Sociedad and Coventry between 2003 and 2009.