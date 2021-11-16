Steve Kean: Hibernian set to appoint former Blackburn manager as academy director

Former Blackburn manager Steve Kean is expected to be appointed the academy director at Hibernian; the Edinburgh club want to create a stronger pathway from academy football to the first team; if appointed, Kean will work closely with head coach Jack Ross and CEO Ben Kensell

Tuesday 16 November 2021 15:11, UK

Getty - Steve Kean
Image: Steve Kean is expected to be named academy director at Hibernian

Steve Kean is set to be named academy director at Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.

The 54-year-old, who managed Blackburn in the Premier League from 2010 to 2012, is expected to work closely with Hibs head coach Jack Ross and chief executive Ben Kensell at Easter Road.

It comes as part of a planned revamp of the Edinburgh club's youth structure, four months after Kensell was named the permanent successor to Leeann Dempster.

PA - Steve Kean during his time in charge of Blackburn
Image: Kean pictured during his time in charge of Blackburn

In the role, Kean will be tasked with identifying young talent to be fast-tracked into the first team within six months to a year.

Since leaving Blackburn, Kean found success managing in Brunei, before spells at OFI Crete and in Australia - where he most recently served as caretaker manager at Melbourne Victory.

Also See:

Trending

Before that, he also previously served as Chris Coleman's assistant at Fulham, Real Sociedad and Coventry between 2003 and 2009.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema