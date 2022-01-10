Hibernian reject Martin Boyle bid as Rocky Bushiri joins from Norwich City

Martin Boyle has scored 14 goals for Hibernian this season; the forward has attracted interest from the Scottish Premiership and Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly; Rocky Bushiri has joined on loan from Norwich and could make the move permanent in summer

Monday 10 January 2022

Martin Boyle

Hibernian have rejected a £2m bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly for forward Martin Boyle, Sky Sports News understands.

The 28-year-old Australia international was keen to speak to the Pro-League side with a life-changing two-year contract on offer from the Middle East.

It is the second offer Al-Faisaly have made for Boyle, after a £500,000 bid was rejected in December.

Boyle - who has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Hibs this season, plus five in nine games for Australia - is under contract at Easter Road until at least the summer of 2024.

Speaking after signing that new deal in August, Boyle said: "I think everyone can see how much I'm enjoying it here and how my own game is benefitting from that.

"As a team, we're always looking to improve and that's key for me. Everyone can see the desire from the club, the players, and the management staff to progress and challenge for trophies and European football; that excites me and that's where I want to be."

Bushiri joins Hibernian from Norwich City

Rocky Bushiri has joined Hibernian on an initial loan from Norwich
Image: Rocky Bushiri has joined Hibernian on an initial loan from Norwich

Meanwhile, Hibernian have completed their fifth signing of the January window after agreeing a deal for Norwich defender Rocky Bushiri.

The centre-back, who has made seven appearances for the Belgium U21 side, arrives on loan until the end of the season when the Easter Road club could make the move permanent, with a deal already agreed.

It follows the deals to sign Harry Clarke, Ewan Henderson and Elias Melkersen plus the arrival of Chris Mueller, who had already agreed a pre-contract last year.

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney said: "Rocky is a talented young player who will offer us real versatility in different defensive positions.

"Technically, he is very good in possession, and he shows good aggression and speed in defensive actions.

"Along with all the staff, I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him adapt to a new league and our style of play."

