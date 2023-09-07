Hibernian: Nick Montgomery set for talks as club weigh up candidates to replace Lee Johnson as manager

Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery will hold talks with Hibernian over becoming the club's new manager.

The Easter Road club are speaking to various candidates during the international break and are expected to make an appointment before next Saturday's trip to Kilmarnock.

Montgomery, who is currently managing Australian club Central Coast Mariners, won the A-League this year and is understood to be keen on the role.

However, several other managers, such as Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson, have been linked with the vacancy following Lee Johnson's sacking and Hibernian are yet to offer the role.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Hibernian boss Neil Lennon said he was keen on a return to Easter Road

Former boss Neil Lennon told Sky Sports he would want to hold talks over the job, while other figures such as Australian boss Graham Arnold also had shown their interest in the position.

Johnson was sacked on August 27 with Hibernian bottom of the Scottish Premiership. However, since then they picked up their first points of the season in a 2-0 win at Aberdeen under caretaker boss David Gray.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibs got their first league win this season before the international break at Aberdeen

Sept 16: Kilmarnock (a) - Scottish Premiership

Sept 23: St Johnstone (h) - Scottish Premiership

Sept 27: St Mirren (h) - League Cup quarter-final

Sept 30: Dundee (h) - Scottish Premiership

Oct 7: Hearts (a) - Scottish Premiership

Johnson: Small margins cost Hibs this season

Image: Johnson was sacked by Hibs after 15 months in charge at Easter Road

In a statement, released by the League Managers Association, Johnson said "small margins" had cost his side as he reflected on his 15 months at Easter Road.

"I would like to thank the Gordon family for giving me the opportunity to manage this historic club, with a special mention to the late Ron Gordon, who was a great loss to us all," he said.

"I have loved every minute of my time in Edinburgh and in the Scottish Premiership, which is an intense and challenging league but extremely fulfilling for a manager to be involved in. I have felt welcome all around the city.

"I would also like to thank the staff, who I worked closely with throughout my time at Hibs, who are passionate about the club and are always supportive of the players and backroom staff. I have met some friends for life! CEO Ben Kensell is a great leader and we enjoyed an excellent working relationship.

"Last season was a transitional season for Hibs, but I was so proud of the successes we enjoyed together as a group. Beating Hearts and Celtic at Easter Road, after a number of times of asking, were wonderful moments. Experiencing the fans' rendition of 'Sunshine on Leith' after those big results was fantastic!

"Managing the turnover of players was important to ensuring the club challenged towards the top half of the league and qualified for European football. Therefore, to improve on 2021/22 league position, finish the season in fifth place and secure the opportunity to play in Europe was crucial.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Lee Johnson's final match in charge as Hibernian lost to Livingston

"The whole squad really embraced our ethos and the hard work in training was undoubtedly showing on the pitch, especially the performances and form post SPFL split and across both fixtures against Luzern, which was possibly the best result in Europe in over 20 years', setting up a lucrative tie against Aston Villa.

"I thank all members of the playing, coaching and medical staff for their efforts throughout my time at the club. I will follow every one of your careers moving forward. I have enjoyed giving debuts to our young academy products and helping to add value to the first team players' on pitch performances.

"The first three games of the domestic season didn't go as planned. It was very disappointing given the work the players, coaching staff and I had put in to prepare the squad for an intense start to the season.

"However, there have been such small margins that have cost us and the congested fixture list left our performances a bit flat at times. I believe it is only matter of time before this team moves up the league and starts competing for European places. I have a lot of belief in this squad.

"Finally, I would like to thank the supporters that really got behind me and the team. Never underestimate your ability to lift the team, especially at Easter Road.

"I wish everyone at Hibs the very best in the future and look forward to seeing the club drive forward both this season and in years to come."