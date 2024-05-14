Hibernian: Nick Montgomery sacked as head coach of Scottish Premiership side

Hibernian have sacked head coach Nick Montgomery after just eight months in charge.

The 42-year-old departs following Sunday's 4-0 defeat at home to Aberdeen which left some fans protesting at results and Montgomery pleading for patience.

That loss was Montgomery's 13th defeat since taking over last September, with 12 draws and 12 wins also coming in that time.

With Montgomery's coaches Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda also departing, former captain David Gray will step in for a fourth spell as caretaker manager for the club's two remaining league games against Motherwell on Wednesday and Livingston away on Sunday.

The Easter Road club will now look to make a sixth managerial appointment since November 2019 - having also sacked Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney and Lee Johnson over the past four-and-a-half years.

Hibs owners: 'Necessary to move team forward'

In a statement, club owners the Gordon family said: "As a board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward.

"Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn't deliver the results we had hoped for.

"We'd like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future."

