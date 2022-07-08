Dundee United: Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt join Jack Ross' side

Dundee United have signed Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt on two-year deals.

Welsh international Levitt arrives from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee having spent over a decade with the Old Trafford club.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Tannadice Park and was named supporters' player of the year after scoring five goals during his 25 appearances.

"I'm really proud to be back after last season," said Levitt, who will retain the number 19 jersey at United.

"The big attraction was to come back and play games. After I came back from injury, I feel I really hit the ground running.

"I want to continue that form into the new season and I'm really looking forward to getting started."

Fletcher, 35, meanwhile joins after leaving Stoke City last season - returning to the top-flight in Scotland for the first time since 2009 when he played for Hibernian.

Image: New boss Jack Ross is delighted by the arrival of Fletcher and Levitt at Dundee United

"To bring in a player of his experience will be a big asset both on and off the pitch," said head coach Jack Ross following the former Scotland international's arrival.

"The level of quality he has shown thoughout his career makes him a really exciting addition, and we are really looking forward to getting down to work."

He added: "We are extremely happy to have brought Dylan back to Dundee United. Watching him play as an opposition manager, I was really impressed by him.

"Speaking to people around the club, it's clear he had a massive impact both on and off the pitch last season. It's a big statement for this club to bring someone of Dylan's quality in the door and I'm looking forward to working with him."