Motherwell sign Casper Sloth from Silkeborg on two-year deal

Casper Sloth spent two years at Leeds

Motherwell have made Danish midfielder Casper Sloth their fourth signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old will arrive from Danish side Silkeborg on a free transfer when his contract expires next month.

Sloth has signed a two-year deal at Fir Park, and manager Stephen Robinson said: "Casper has undoubted technical ability and arrives at the club with an impressive CV.

"He was at one point considered one of the real emerging talents in Danish football, but perhaps will have been frustrated with how his career has gone over the last few years.

"We want to give him the platform and help him recapture his best form. Motherwell is a club which prides itself on getting people back on the right path, and that's very much our aim with Casper.

Stephen Robinson has now made four signings ahead of next season

"He has been over to train with us and impressed us not only with his ability on the park, but his desire, his hunger to be here and with a bit of a point to prove.

"He's a very talented, technical footballer and I look forward to working with him, making him even better and watching him shine again.

"We are continuing to work on transfer targets. Our priorities now lie in bringing in forwards."

Sloth added: "I am very happy to be coming to play for Motherwell. I have heard a lot about the club and Scottish football. It is the perfect place for me to come to play.

"My immediate focus will be on establishing myself in the team and bringing my experience to help the club push higher."

Sloth spent two years with Leeds after signing in 2014 but made just 14 appearances for the club.

Inverness midfielder Liam Polworth, Livingston defender Declan Gallagher and Cambridge left-back Jake Carroll are the other players to have joined Motherwell ahead of next season.

