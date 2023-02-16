Motherwell: Ian Holloway, Jack Ross and Grant McCann on manager shortlist

Ian Holloway, Jack Ross and Grant McCann are on Motherwell’s shortlist to replace Steven Hammell as manager.

It is understood the Fir Park side are holding talks this week with candidates as they look to appoint a new boss following Hammell's sacking after their 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat to Raith Rovers.

Stuart Kettlewell, who is currently in interim charge, is also understood to be interested in the role and guided Motherwell to their first league win since October on Wednesday against St Mirren.

Holloway, 59, has been out of work since leaving Grimsby Town in 2020 but is of interest to the Fir Park board.

He has managed a number of clubs including Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Ross is also under consideration despite being sacked last August by Dundee United after just two months in charge, following a 9-0 defeat to Celtic last August.

However, the former Hibs and Sunderland boss has also been working on becoming a sporting director which could see him decide against a return to the dugout.

Former Peterborough United, Hull City and Doncaster boss McCann is the third candidate of interest to the Scottish Premiership club.

Motherwell are ninth in the league ahead of Sunday's match against Hearts, live on Sky Sports, and could look to make an appointment before that game.

Kettlewell: I don't know what the future holds

Interim boss Kettlewell spoke to Sky Sports News about who could be in the dugout for the visit of Hearts:

"The task for me was to go and try and help a group get three points on a Wednesday night against St Mirren, we've been able to achieve that.

"What happens next, I'm not too sure. It was a nice feeling being back out there, it's been a little over two years since I've had that in terms of a first-team environment.

"I always knew I was going to enjoy it and embrace it, even if it's for that one game.

"There have been a couple of conversations with people at the club and we spoke about getting to 10pm on Wednesday night and then we'll take it from there.

"We had to try and win this game, which was important because it was our game in hand and it takes us ninth in the league and that was the priority.

Who do the fans want in charge?

Speaking on Sky Sports, Motherwell supporter Derek Watson said:

"Steven Hammell's walked through that door at Fir Park for the best part of 30 years and gave his life to Motherwell and he'll always be a Motherwell legend.

"It might not have worked out for him over the past few months, but Motherwell fans will always hold him in high regard and I'm sure he'll be welcomed back at Fir Park any time.

"We've always been in the top flight in my lifetime. Things have been really difficult recently but there's still time to turn it around.

"We have a playing squad that does have good players in it, we qualified for Europe last season.

"If we can bring in the right manager who can motivate the players and start getting them playing better football then I'm quite confident we can stay up."

Boyd: Still a place for Hammell at Motherwell

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd believes the Fir Park club need to find a role for Hammell following his sacking:

"Stevie Hammell was the head of youth before and I think I'd find a role to get him back in there because, for Motherwell, there's no one better in terms of coming through and doing what he's done for that football club.

"I think sometimes when you're in a position when a manager goes, like Graham Alexander the last time, you feel as if you have to give it to someone in there.

"Maybe Stevie wasn't ready for it, maybe he just felt because of what he'd done for Motherwell it was the next step to take that role on.

"Sometimes things can be forced upon you and, ultimately, it hasn't worked out.

"I would find a way to get someone who has played the number of games and contributed as much to Motherwell over the last number of years back in there.

"You don't want to lose that experience. It didn't work as a manager, but there's still a place for Stevie Hammell at Motherwell Football Club."

