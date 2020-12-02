St Mirren statement: "The club has moved swiftly to appoint a highly reputable firm of accountants to carry out a thorough forensic review of its operations to allow for any required action to be acted upon."

St Mirren order 'forensic review of its operations' over possible historical financial irregularities

St Mirren have confirmed that their board of directors has commissioned a "forensic review of its operations" after possible historical financial irregularities came to light during their annual audit.

The Scottish Premiership club have appointed a firm of accountants to carry out the investigation and that it will co-operate fully with all aspects of the process.

Police Scotland says it is investigating possible financial irregularities involving a football club in the Paisley area.

"St Mirren Football Club can confirm that following the annual audit process where several historic issues were highlighted, both SMISA and Kibble representatives tabled a report with a recommended course of action," the club said in a statement.

"Subsequently these recommendations were approved at the November Board meeting and the Board of Directors initiated contact with relevant authorities.

1:40 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and St Mirren

"These actions will facilitate that going forward all aspects of the club's business practices are strong, compliant and transparent to all, whilst ensuring they meet the highest level possible to ensure the club's reputation is utterly beyond reproach.

"The club has moved swiftly to appoint a highly reputable firm of accountants to carry out a thorough forensic review of its operations to allow for any required action to be acted upon.

"St Mirren football Club will co-operate fully in all aspects of the process and with all relevant authorities."

Image: St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick

Tony Fitzpatrick, St Mirren chief executive said: "The club has taken these steps to ensure that we continue to operate on a sound and compliant financial basis.

"I would also like to put on record our appreciation of the invaluable work, continued commitment and support of club accountant Alan Gallacher in this matter.

"Fans can be confident that all actions taken are in the best interest of St Mirren to ensure it continues to be a club of which our supporters can be proud."

The club added: "We can reassure supporters that the club continues to operate strongly in the current pandemic climate and our club remains in a healthy and robust financial position."