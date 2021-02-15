Jim Goodwin: St Mirren manager signs new three-year contract

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has signed a new three-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Both Goodwin and assistant manager Lee Sharp have agreed new deals which sees them contracted to the Paisley side until 2024.

The 39-year-old, who won the League Cup with St Mirren as a player, returned to the club as manager in June 2019.

St Mirren currently sit seventh in the Premiership with games in hand on those above them, with Goodwin leading the side to victories over Rangers in the League Cup quarter-final and Celtic in the Premiership - their first win at Celtic Park since April 1990.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract here. I appreciate the board offering the new deal to me and for the recognition of the hard work that myself and my staff are doing here," Goodwin told the club's website.

"It's a great time to be a part of this club. I feel there is a real air of positivity and we have SMiSA [St Mirren Independent Supporters Trust] soon to take over the running of the club and the introduction of Kibble which is a fantastic step in the right direction. There are really good people on the board who are as keen as I am to take the club forward and take it to the next level."

Chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said that Goodwin, who had previously led Alloa to promotion to the Championship before returning to Paisley, was now the highest paid manager in the club's history.

"The board has recognised the excellent results and progress this season under Jim and to continue developing as a club we see this as an integral piece of the plan," he said.

"Jim has been given one of the highest player budgets of any St Mirren manager and he is now the highest paid manager in the club's history. The immediate focus will continue to be on Jim leading the team to a potential top six finish.

"This deal allows everyone to plan longer term to bring further success to our club. We are an ambitious club and we believe with Jim's ambitions we have an exciting, successful future ahead."