European Paper Talk: Paul Pogba accepts he needs miracle to seal Real Madrid move

The new La Liga and Bundesliga seasons kick off on Friday, but that does not mean there will be any respite for clubs in the transfer market.

With several big-money deals still to be struck across Europe, our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has not given up hope of moving to Real Madrid but accepts it will take a miracle for a move to be completed this summer. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain asked Real Madrid to include Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior as makweights in a deal for Neymar. Real could let the Croatia midfielder depart but have no intention of allowing Vinicius leave the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Real Madrid were prepared to exchange James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale for Neymar, but PSG are not interested in either player. (Marca)

Zinedine Zidane does not want Real Madrid to sign another midfielder if the club cannot agree a deal for Pogba, a stance that could mean Donny van de Beek remains at Ajax this summer. (AS)

Ajax have held talks with Dinamo Zagreb over a potential deal for Dani Olmo. However, the Eredivisie champions are not willing to pay the Spain U21 international's £35m buyout clause. (Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke rejected an approach from a European giant for Jadon Sancho. "A chief of one of the super clubs asked me if there was a chance [to sign him]," Watzke revealed. "I told him he should forget about it and he never contacted me again." (Ruhr Nachrichten)

Bayern Munich will wait until the end of the transfer window to strike a deal with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho. The Bundesliga side are prepared to pay a small loan fee and cover the Brazil international's wages. (Sport Bild)

Eintracht Frankfurt have made an offer for Everton forward Cenk Tosun and the 28-year-old is interested in making a return to his boyhood club. (Frankfurter Rundschau)

Luka Jovic will not be rejoining Eintracht on loan from Real Madrid. The forward has been linked with a short-term move away from the Bernabeu despite having only signed with the club for £55m this summer. (Sky Germany)

Espanyol have told Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca will only leave the club if his £35m buyout clause is paid. (Spox)

Mario Mandzukic is expected to seal his return to Bayern Munich. The Juventus and Croatia forward has previously worked under Niko Kovac and will be an alternative to Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena, where he won the Champions League in 2013. (Kicker)

Italy

After interest from a number of clubs across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund and Lyon, Genoa have opened contract talks with Christian Kouame. The 21-year-old striker impressed in his debut Serie A campaign, scoring four goals and claiming six assists. (Sky Italy)

AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo has told the club he does not want Suso and Franck Kessie to depart. Both players have been linked with moves away from San Siro but are now set to remain with the Rossoneri. (Sky Italy)

France

Monaco have made a loan offer for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The 24-year-old is open to a return to his former club but will wait to see if a side in the Champions League approach the Blues. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Stanley N'Soki, who almost joined Newcastle United this summer, is wanted by Bundesliga side Schalke. (RMC)

Sweden

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof is set to sign a new contract with the club. The former Benfica defender currently earns £75,000-a-week. (Aftonbladet)

Turkey

Daniel Sturridge has flown to Turkey to hold talks with Trabzonspor, who are prepared to offer the striker a two-year contract. (Haberturk)

Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia could leave the club with Besiktas interested in the 29-year-old. (Orta Cizgi)