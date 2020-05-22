Ligue 1: Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse appeals rejected by French judge

Lyon missed out on a place in Europe after the season ended early

A French judge has rejected appeals by Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse over the decision of the French football league (LFP) to end its season early amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons were ended in April after the French Prime Minister announced no sporting events, even those behind closed doors, could take place before September.

Lyon hit out at the decision to curtail the Ligue 1 season, with Amiens taking legal action against that decision and pushing for a 22-team top flight next season.

However, LFP agreed on a 22-team second division for next season, and as it stands Amiens and Toulouse will drop down to the second tier after their appeals were rejected.

"The LFP was pleased to learn that the appeals lodged by Olympique Lyonnais, Amiens SC and Toulouse FC were rejected by the summary judge of the Paris Administrative Court," the LFP said in a statement.

"In three orders issued on Friday afternoon, the court ruled that the general decisions taken by the League's board of directors on 30 April could only be challenged before the State Council, which is competent to hear regulatory decisions taken by national authorities such as the LFP."

The LFP's decision to end the season with 10 games remaining meant that Lyon, who were seventh at the time of postponement, failed to qualify for Europe.