Troyes AC: Manchester City owners City Football Group acquire Ligue 2 club

City Football Group chief executive Ferran Soriano (right) with Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Manchester City's owner City Football Group (CFG) have extended their football network to ten clubs after acquiring Ligue 2 side Troyes.

The group announced on Thursday they have bought a majority stake in the French club from previous owner Daniel Masoni, with French businessman Maxine Ray also acquiring a minority stake.

The club, which are based in the north-east of the country, won the Intertoto Cup in 2001 and the Ligue 2 title in 2015 and finished last season in fourth place as football was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Troyes become CFG's fourth European club, after Manchester City in England, Girona FC in Spain and Lommel SK in Belgium, who became part of the group in May.

MLS club New York City, Melbourne City in Australia, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay, Sichuan Jiuniu in China and Mumbai City in India also form part of CFG's world-wide network of clubs.

"We have had an interest in French football for some time and have long admired ESTAC (Troyes), so we are delighted to have completed the acquisition of our 10th club and have a permanent presence in France," said Ferran Soriano, chief executive of CFG.

"At City Football Group, our objective remains to play beautiful football, identify and develop grassroots talent and have a permanent presence in the world's football centres.

"There is no doubt that France is one of the top football countries in the world and we are proud to be part of that community."