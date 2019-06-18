Nabil Fekir and Tanguy Ndombele may both leave, says Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas

Lyon's french midfielder Nabil Fekir has been linked with a move away from the club this summer

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas admits Nabil Fekir and Tanguy Ndombele could leave the club this summer - but is still waiting for acceptable offers for both.

Fekir's proposed transfer to Liverpool fell through last year due to concerns over a historic knee injury, with no move to resurrect the deal despite reports to the contrary this summer.

Midfielder Ndombele, a key figure since joining from Amiens in 2017, has been linked with Champions League finalists Tottenham and told Telefoot on Sunday: "What player wouldn't be interested in such a big club?"

Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele has spoken of his admiration for Tottenham

Speaking to L'Equipe, Aulas said of Fekir: "His preference is shifting towards a move. We are open to discussions.

"I have no news. We are waiting for offers in the coming days but for now, there is nothing.

"Nothing is decided for Tanguy Ndombele. We have lots of offers but they do not come up to the price we feel is right."

Ferland Mendy has already left the club for Real Madrid, with Lyon targeting out-of-contract Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis as a replacement.

Listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk Podcast: Is Lampard right for Chelsea?

Aulas said: "He is one of the players who interests us. We met with him recently but we are quite far from an agreement.

"He wants to take his time to make his decision. Nothing will be done before the end of the Copa America in July."

Aulas also ruled out a departure for striker Bertrand Traore and said defender Marcelo is keen to remain at the club despite an offer earlier this summer.