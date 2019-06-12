Real Madrid sign Ferland Mendy from Lyon

Ferland Mendy will be presented at the Bernabeu on June 19

Real Madrid have completed the signing of defender Ferland Mendy from Lyon for £47m.

The France international, who has signed a six-year deal, will be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on June 19.

The 24-year-old follows Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militão and Rodrygo Goes to the Spanish capital as Zinedine Zidane aims to reshape his squad after a disappointing season.

0:20 Real Madrid present Luka Jovic after signing the forward from Eintracht Frankfurt Real Madrid present Luka Jovic after signing the forward from Eintracht Frankfurt

Real finished third in La Liga last season and were eliminated by Ajax in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Mendy, who joined Lyon from Le Havre in July 2017, made 40 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last season.

The 24-year-old played in France's two European Qualifiers in the last week and started the 4-0 victory in Andorra on Tuesday night.