Liverpool transfer news: Xherdan Shaqiri completes move to Ligue 1 side Lyon

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Shaqiri will cost Lyon a fee of around £9.5m, marking a loss on the fee Liverpool paid Stoke for him in 2018, when they activated a £13.5m release clause in his contract.

Although the Switzerland international was able to claim a semi-regular role in his first season at Anfield, injuries cost him a lot of playing time over the last two completed seasons, meaning he leaves after just 45 Premier League appearances.

Shaqiri secured winners' medals in the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in his three seasons with the club.

But his chances of first-team football looked slimmer this season with Diogo Jota firmly entrenched as one of Jurgen Klopp's attacking options alongside regulars Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

With Harvey Elliott, who started the 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, also emerging as an option for Klopp, it is Shaqiri who takes on a new challenge in France.

He becomes the second Premier League addition for Lyon after they secured Chelsea's Euro 2020 winner Emerson Palmieri on loan last week.

Their disappointing start to the season continued on Sunday when promoted Clermont came from 3-1 down to claim a point at the Groupama Stadium in added time.

They currently sit 16th in Ligue 1 and are without a win in their opening three games.

