Monaco beat Premier League clubs to sign Krepin Diatta from Club Brugge

AS Monaco have beaten off competition from four Premier League clubs to sign Club Brugge winger Krepin Diatta.

The Ligue 1 side are expected to confirm the deal, worth around £15m, on Thursday.

The signing of Diatta, who has scored 10 goals in 19 league matches this campaign, is a major coup for Monaco who are challenging for European places in Ligue 1 this campaign after a number of difficult years.

Protracted negotiations were finally concluded in the last 24 hours, with Monaco able to secure payment terms over a five-year period for the highly-rated 21-year old Senegalese international.

Diatta started his professional career at Norweigan side Sarpsborg 08 but was there for less than a year before being snapped up by Brugge on a four-year deal.

Diatta has made 10 appearances for Senegal and was named Young Player of the Tournament at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

