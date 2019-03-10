Presnel Kimpembe says Paris Saint-Germain took Manchester United too lightly

Presnel Kimpembe, whose handball helped Manchester United progress to the Champions League quarters, says Paris Saint-Germain took them too lightly.

The Ligue 1 champions were 2-0 up in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, but United produced an emphatic 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes to seal their qualification.

Kimpembe's injury-time handball led to Manchester United's spot-kick which Marcus Rashford converted

Kimpembe's controversial handball led to a last-minute spot-kick which Marcus Rashford scored to send United through, and the France international says the defeat hurt him badly.

"It hurts me, very bad even, I feel what the fans feel," he said to YouTube channel Bro. Stories.

"I can see their anger, I realise it, I understand it and, most importantly, I assume it so that I can swallow it. It's a game that inevitably stays in the heads but that we will have to forget for the rest of the season."

The 23-year-old says PSG lacked the necessary "grit" to get them over the line in Paris.

"We lost that grit and that rage we had in the first leg," he added.

"It's not the fact of having lived through past experiences that made us feel stressed. or whatever it was. No, it was really a self-satisfaction.

"We took this game lightly, and it's something that will never happen to me again. It's enough, never again."