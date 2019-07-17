I knew Neymar wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain, says Thomas Tuchel

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has known of Neymar's intentions since early last month

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he knew Neymar wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the Copa America.

The PSG boss said the Brazil international has told the club of his intention to leave the French capital after talks with PSG's sporting director Leonardo on Monday.

Tuchel, speaking after his side's 6-1 friendly win over German side Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday evening, revealed he knew as early as last month of the player's wishes - even before he failed to report back for pre-season training.

"I am always disappointed when a player turns up late but it is clear between us, now it is between the club and Neymar," Tuchel told RMC.

"I knew he wanted to leave before the Copa America but it is something between the club and player.

"I am the coach, he's my player. If he is in the locker room, this is my player and I work with him.

"But I am ready for everything and have to adapt every day."

Sky sources understand PSG have tried to convince Neymar to change his mind and it is believed talks continue over a potential return to Barcelona.

1:27 Neymar has told PSG he wants to leave this summer, says Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson Neymar has told PSG he wants to leave this summer, says Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson

Barcelona are yet to table a formal offer for Neymar but Sky sources understand the Catalan club will have to include players as part of any prospective deal for the forward.

Philippe Coutinho could potentially be part of an offer for his compatriot but Sky Sports has been told no proposals - neither for a loan move nor a permanent departure - have been put to the former Liverpool midfielder by Barcelona or any other club.

However, it is understood Coutinho will not be departing the Nou Camp until Neymar's circumstances in Paris become clearer.

Leonardo said last week Neymar can leave PSG "if there is an offer that suits everyone", while also confirming "superficial contact" with Barcelona.

