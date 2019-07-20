No concrete Neymar offer, says PSG sporting director Leonardo

Brazilian forward Neymar has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG

PSG sporting director Leonardo says there has been "no concrete offer" for Neymar amid interest from Barcelona.

Speaking following PSG's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against FC Nuremburg on Saturday, Leonardo said nothing had changed in Neymar's situation over the last ten days.

Leonardo said: "There is nothing different, nothing at all. There are no concrete offers for Neymar. He has a contract with us and is our player.

"I repeat, there is no concrete offer. It's been the same situation for ten days."

Also speaking after the game PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, added: "It's a matter between the club and Neymar.

"He's training with the team for the first time tomorrow, so far he's only trained individually, and he's going to China."

PSG Sporting director Leonardo denies there has been an offer for Neymar

Sky in Germany reported on Thursday that Barcelona had offered PSG £90m plus two players for former player Neymar from a list who could be included in any deal.

That list, Sky Germany said, consisted of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Malcom and Samuel Umtiti.

Sky Sports News has been told Neymar wants to leave PSG after talks with Leonardo and this was confirmed on July 16 by Tuchel.

1:46 Sky Germany's Max Bielefeld gives the latest on Neymar and why his agent and dad are in London for negotiations. Sky Germany's Max Bielefeld gives the latest on Neymar and why his agent and dad are in London for negotiations.

PSG have tried to convince Neymar to change his mind and stay in France, but it is also understood that PSG would want players plus money as part of any deal for the Brazilian forward.

Previously Leonardo had said Neymar could leave the French side if there is an offer that "suits all parties", adding that it is "clear to everyone" what the Brazil star's desire is and admitted there had been "superficial" contact with Barcelona.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is a 'possible' target for PSG

Leonardo also revealed that Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was "one of the possibilities" to add to PSG's squad but also added that the club was only "looking quietly" for new players.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.