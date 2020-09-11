Neymar: Paris Saint-Germain forward training again after positive coronavirus test

Neymar missed PSG's 1-0 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1 on Thursday

Neymar has returned to training at Paris Saint-Germain following his positive test for coronavirus.

Sky Sports News has been told that Neymar trained on his own, in line with Ligue 1 protocols and that the session was behind closed doors.

On Friday afternoon, he posted on his Twitter account: "I went back to training, super happy. #CORONAOUT".

On September 2, Sky Sports News confirmed that Neymar was among three PSG players that had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the forward was feeling "very good" despite the result.

French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported that the trio who PSG confirmed had tested positive on September 2 were returning from holidays in Ibiza, Spain, and would subsequently carry out a seven-day quarantine.

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner for France in a 1-0 win over Sweden, but missed the following Nations League game against Croatia

A total of seven individuals in Thomas Tuchel's squad received positive coronavirus results ahead of the start of their 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign.

Kylian Mbappe is among those who returned positive swabs.

The 21-year-old's 41st minute strike was enough for France to overcome Sweden in the Nations League for France on September 5, but the striker missed the victory over Croatia three days later and Paris Saint-Germain's season opener against Lens on Thursday, along with Neymar.

The pair sat out of the 1-0 defeat for Ligue 1 title holders PSG, who played just 18 days after they were beaten 1-0 in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

The 2020/21 French domestic season started on August 21, and PSG were due to face Lens just six days after their defeat to Bayern, but the match was rescheduled to September 10 in order to allow them some extended time off ahead of the new campaign.

Ligue 1 was the most high profile European professional football league not to resume matches following the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG handed the 2019/20 title.

Tuchel's side were 12 points clear at the top before play was suspended in March.